Sage Salon Celebrates 15Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Franklin, MA, April 30, 2024 -- Franklin native Jill Godfrey opened Sage Salon 15 years ago with two goals: (1) providing exceptional hair and beauty services in a warm and welcoming environment; and (2)creating opportunity for the next generation of stylists to thrive as professionals. In celebrating Sage Salon's 15th anniversary in business, Godfrey feels she accomplished both objectives.



"When I started working in the business at 21, I posted an ad in the newspaper offering $5 manicures and people would ask for both hands?, laughed Godfrey. "So, creating an environment for stylists and technicians to grow as professionals as well as their clientele list was important to me and that's something we've been able to do."



Part of that growth meant embracing social media, particularly Instagram. Godfrey remembers her niece Taylor, as a young stylist out of Tri County Vocational being obsessed. "She posted everything! And to be honest, she kind of got made fun of for it at the time." What Godfrey noticed is that the stylists posting to Instagram were developed a clientele in less than two years that used to take five to 10 years.



"That was a real eye opener for me as many of our stylists not only built lucrative clientele lists but developed sponsorship opportunities with hair product companies while generating income as influencers on social media," said Godfrey.



Covid presented a new challenge for the beauty industry. Sage Salon responded in a novel way.



'While COVID was happening, the younger stylists wanted to do something, so they went on Behind The Chair University and they took classes at home. One of our stylists, Steph, got inspired to submit her first Behind the Chair Awards haircoloring entry - and she got nominated! That's how it all started, and I went with her to our first awards show experience," said Godfrey. "Since then, other stylists have submitted work and placed very highly. Attending the Behind the Chair Awards, which is like the Oscars for those in the beauty industry, has become an annual outing for us. It's helped many on our staff receive more training and create relationships in the industry with other professionals and beauty product companies."



Sage Salon has called 648 Old West Central Street in Franklin home since 2015 (the Salon's first location was in Bellingham). Sage Salon currently employs 15, comprised of stylists, nail technicians and other staff.



"I don't know if I could have imagined back in those early days that Sage Salon would become what it has," said Godfrey. "I feel blessed to have a team that feels more like family and that we've been able to build something that customers love, and that stylists want to work here."



Sage Salon offers a wide range of beauty services, including: hair styling, makeup, nails (list). Appointments can be made online at or by calling 508-528-5008. Hours for Sage Salon are as follows: Monday, 10am-6pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; Saturday, 9am-4pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm).

