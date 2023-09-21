Kareena Kapoor Khan On Stardom And 'Exciting New' Phase Of Her Career Ahead

The Bollywood icon revealed her unique approach to stardom, stating that she has never been fixated on being number one in the industry's competitive race. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, her primary fohas always been honing her craft as an actor and relishing her time in front of the camera. She expressed her unwavering self-confidence, saying, "I've always been someone who wants to compete with herself because I've always had the confidence in me that I'll always strive to improve with each film."

She went on to emphasize her passion for portraying diverse characters, exemplified by her roles as Rupa in "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Maya D'Souza in "Jaane Jaan." According to her, stardom is no longer her goal, and she now seeks to delve deeper into character-driven roles. She declared, "I don't want to chase stardom anymore. I aspire to embody characters. Being in front of the camera and being recognized as an actor has always been my top priority."

While acknowledging the iconic characters she has portrayed in blockbuster films like "Poo" in "Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Geet" in "Jab We Met" as integral parts of her 23-year career, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she is currently relishing the best phase of her career. Excited about her upcoming projects, "Jaane Jaan" and "The Buckingham Murders," she considers herself to be stepping into uncharted territory with enthusiasm.

"Jaane Jaan" features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother, and also stars talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Varma portrays Inspector Karan Anand, while Ahlawat plays Naren, Maya's neighbor and a professor. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed film is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, September 21.

ALSO READ:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home