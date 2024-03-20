Sugar Substitutes Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Sugar Substitutes Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sugar substitutes market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The

global sugar substitutes market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.

Sugar substitutes are sweetening agents used as alternatives to traditional sugar, offering sweetness without the calories or impact on blood sugar levels. These substitutes come in various forms, including artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose, natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit extract, and sugar alcohols like erythritol and xylitol. They are popular among individuals seeking to reduce their sugar intake, manage weight, or control blood sugar levels. Sugar substitutes are commonly used in beverages, baked goods, and other food products to provide sweetness without compromising taste. With growing concerns about the health effects of excessive sugar consumption, the market for sugar substitutes continues to expand, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier alternatives and innovative product formulations catering to diverse dietary preferences and needs.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing concerns regarding sugar-related health issues such as obesity and diabetes. As consumers become more aware of the negative effects of excessive sugar consumption on overall health, there is a growing demand for alternatives that offer sweetness without the associated calories or impact on blood sugar levels. Additionally, changing dietary preferences, such as low-carb and keto diets, further drive the market as individuals seek to reduce their sugar intake for weight management and overall well-being.

Moreover, government regulations and public health campaigns aimed at reducing sugar consumption contribute to market growth by creating a favorable environment for the adoption of sugar substitutes. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the food industry have led to the development of improved sugar substitutes with better taste profiles and functionality, expanding their applications across a wide range of food and beverage products. Additionally, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of dietary choices in disease prevention drive the demand for sugar substitutes as part of a healthier lifestyle.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill

Incorporated

PureCircle Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Flavors Holdings Inc. Jk Sucralose Inc.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



High-Intensity Sweeteners

Low-Intensity Sweeteners High-Fructose Syrup



Breakup by Application:



Foods

Beverages Health and Personal Care



Breakup by

Origin:



Artificial Natural



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



