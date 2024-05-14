Britin confiscates smartphones before Rwanda deportation

(MENAFN) In a bid to tighten control over impending deportations to Rwanda, British authorities have confiscated smartphones from migrants slated for removal, a move aimed at preventing them from seeking assistance from charities or legal aid organizations, as reported by The Telegraph on Sunday.



Following the government's announcement of nationwide raids to locate and detain illegal immigrants, preparations have been made to accommodate more than 2,200 individuals in detention centers ahead of the scheduled deportation flights set for July. These efforts are part of a contentious immigration policy championed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



According to The Telegraph, migrants held in seven detention centers have been issued phones without cameras and restricted internet access as part of stringent regulations enforced by the Home Office, citing "safety and security" concerns. This measure aims to deter communication channels that could potentially facilitate challenges to their detention.



The recent detentions come on the heels of the United Kingdom Parliament's approval of the Safety of Rwanda Bill, a legislative move designed to circumvent legal obstacles hindering deportation efforts. The bill seeks to address court challenges that have impeded the implementation of an initial agreement between the United Kingdom and Rwanda to process asylum claims of individuals who entered the country illegally.



Initially brokered in April 2022, the five-year agreement faced setbacks following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights and the United Kingdom Supreme Court, both of which deemed the deportation scheme illegal. These rulings cast doubt on Rwanda's designation as a safe third country for refugee relocation, prompting renewed efforts by the British government to overcome legal hurdles and proceed with deportation plans.

