Activists protest University of Manchester's alleged complicity in Palestinian suffering

(MENAFN) Activists belonging to Palestine Action took to the University of Manchester on Monday, splattering the entrance with red paint in a symbolic protest against what they perceive as the institution's complicity in Palestinian suffering. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to Manchester University's academic collaboration with Hebrew University, an arrangement activists allege involves sending students to study in illegal Israeli settlements. Furthermore, the activists pointed out the university's partnership with BAE Systems, a major British arms manufacturer.



A recent report by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), a London-based non-governmental organization, has brought renewed scrutiny to the extensive global activities of BAE Systems. As the UK's largest arms manufacturer, BAE Systems has been implicated in supplying F-35 fighter jets to Israel through a consortium. These fighter jets have reportedly been deployed in Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.



The revelation of BAE Systems' involvement in supplying military equipment to Israel has sparked concerns regarding compliance with international law, particularly in light of the Arms Trade Treaty's prohibition on arms sales to nations with a high risk of human rights abuses. The partnership between BAE Systems and Israel raises questions about adherence to legal standards and ethical considerations in the arms trade, particularly in contexts marked by conflict and human rights violations.

