UNRWA: We Need Ceasefire In Gaza Now

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stressed the necessity for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Strip since October 7.

"More than 150,000 pregnant women are facing terrible sanitary conditions and health hazards amid displacement and war. No child in the world should suffer like this. We need a ceasefire now", UNRWA said on X platform.

UNRWA said that a new level of despair is unfolding before the eyes of the world with the exodus of Palestinians once again from Rafah towards Khan Yunis, where there is no water or infrastructure.

The toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 35,091 martyrs and more than 78,827 injured, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

