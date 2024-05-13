Wondrlab Strengthens Full Funnel Digital Capabilities With Ritika Malhotra As Head Of Digital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 13 May 2024: Wondrlab Network, India's foremost platform-first martech network, has today announced the appointment of Ritika Malhotra as the Head of Digital, further strengthening its leadership team. Ritika brings over a decade of invaluable experience in digital advertising, marked by a stellar track record of innovation and success with renowned Indian and global brands. Her last stint was at FCB Kinnect as VP â€“ West, where she was responsible for the P&L for their largest region and leading solutioning for the brands managed from the region.



A seasoned professional, with 9 Cannes Lions under her belt, Ritika has worked with some of the biggest brands - Future Group, P&G, Google, Shiseido, Amazon and HDFC Bank to name a few. She's been instrumental in driving the digital transformation for brands, helping them transition from offline-centric approaches to digital-forward strategies. She's also worked on marketing new-age platforms like TikTok and Disney+ Hotstar to enhance their digital presence and drive meaningful engagement.



On the appointment, Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Wondrlab said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ritika to the Wondrlab Network. Her impressive track record, forward-thinking approach and leadership skills make her the perfect fit to lead our platform first thinking. Her key focus areas would be to create phenomenal value for our existing clients and shape the digital practice of Wondrlab to set new benchmarks. Her addition strengthens our team's capabilities and reinforces our dedication to pushing boundaries in the digital landscape by unleashing and delivering full-funnel solutions for our partners."



Commenting on her new role, Ritika said, "I am thrilled to join the Wondrlab Network and lead its digital efforts in this dynamic landscape. Driving innovation, creating exceptional value for our clients, adding momentum to Wondrlab's digital practice to set new benchmarks of excellence is what I am going to focus on. Harnessing the power of technology and creativity to deliver impactful solutions that propel our clients' businesses forward is going to be my core area of focus. The power of the Wondrlab Network with its full stack offering excites me, and I'm so looking forward it ."



About Wondrlab Network:



Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What's Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India's pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon - a performance marketing agency and Cymetrix - a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab recently launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

