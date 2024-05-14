Oil rates surge due to moderate profit-taking by investors, supply uncertainties

(MENAFN) Oil rates rose on Monday due to moderate profit-taking by investors, uncertainties in the supply chain arising from tensions in the Middle East, and the potential extension of supply cuts by the OPEC+ group.



The international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD83.09 per barrel at 11:22 AM local time (0822 GMT), marking a 0.36 percent increase from the previous session's closing price of USD82.79 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was priced at USD78.58 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.41 percent rise from its previous session's closing price of USD78.26 per barrel.



Tensions in the Middle East, home to a significant portion of global oil reserves, added upward pressure on oil rates, with uncertainty surrounding a potential cease-fire exacerbating the situation. Last week, Hamas, the militant group, accepted a cease-fire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar following a cross-border attack. However, Israel rejected the proposal, continuing its military operation in Rafah, Gaza, a region with a large displaced population.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Sunday that the United States would continue to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas, but cautioned against a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah. He emphasized the need for Israel to provide a credible plan to protect the Palestinian population in Rafah, numbering nearly 1.5 million.



Leader Biden announced last Wednesday that the US would suspend arms supplies to Israel if a major attack on Rafah were to occur. Meanwhile, market expectations are focused on potential decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies regarding oil production levels.

