Orthodox Jordanian basketball club demonstrates determination

(MENAFN) In a captivating display of athleticism and determination at Prince Hamza Hall in Al Hussein Youth City, the Orthodox club's under-14 basketball team showcased their mettle in a nail-biting victory over Ittihad Amman Club (50-49) during the second encounter of the final round series. This hard-fought win signifies a significant stride towards securing the coveted U-14 basketball league title for the Orthodox team, affirming their prowess on the court.



With their campaign kick-started by a convincing win over Ittihad Amman (66-56), the Orthodox team now stands at the precipice of glory. However, their path to championship glory is not without its challenges, as they brace themselves for the decisive third showdown, slated for tomorrow evening at 7:30 pm at the "Emil and Mary Haddad" hall in the Abdoun area. The outcome of this pivotal match will determine the league champion, with victory hinging on the ability to secure three consecutive wins in the final round series of five matches.



In the heat of yesterday's intense battle, the Orthodox squad showcased resilience and tactical acumen, asserting dominance in crucial quarters of the game. Leading the charge was Abdul Rahman Al-Adham, whose exceptional performance earned him a "double double" with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and blocks, illustrating his multifaceted impact on the court. Conversely, Ittihad Amman's standout player, Azd, exhibited commendable effort with 9 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and blocks, providing formidable opposition.



A closer examination of the game's statistics unveils the Orthodox team's strategic advantage in capitalizing on turnovers, securing 12 points compared to Ittihad Amman's 18. While maintaining parity in second-chance points (8-7), they faced a deficit in fast-break opportunities, conceding 27 points compared to their own 13. Noteworthy was the contribution of Ittihad Amman's bench players, who proved instrumental with 20 points, contrasting the Orthodox team's 12 points, underscoring the depth of talent within both teams.



As the Orthodox team braces for the pivotal third encounter, they must harness their momentum and collective resolve to seize victory and clinch the league title. With their sights set firmly on the prize, they epitomize the spirit of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship as they navigate the challenges in pursuit of basketball glory.



