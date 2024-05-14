Next On 'Pushpa Impossible’: Will Pushpa Find A Way To Save The Life Of Poor Boy?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of 'Pushpa Impossible', viewers will see Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) searching for a special doctor who can treat a rare disease called Chordoma.

They put all their efforts into finding a skilled doctor who could treat the boy. Their search comes to an end with Dr Jay Kamat (Mehul Kajaria), a successful neurosurgeon who gave up his practice after a traumatic event, where he lost his mentor after operating on him for the same tumour. Consumed with guilt, he has given up doing surgeries.

It will be interesting to see whether Pushpa finds a way to get him back to the operation theatre in time to save the life of a poor boy.

Speaking about the sequence, Karuna said: "Pushpa had to find a specialised doctor for the child who is suffering from a rare tumour. It felt like searching for a needle in a haystack, but she didn't give up. Pushpa believes that everyone should have the same chance to get treated, as she noticed that many less fortunate people don't get the medical help they need."

"Pushpa goes to extreme lengths to find the right kind of help that the child needs and also has a task at hand to get the doctor to overcome his guilt," she added.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs at 9.30 p.m. on Sony SAB.