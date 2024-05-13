(MENAFN- Baystreet) Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs
Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
Weston at 52-Week High on Quarterly Figures
Power Nickel at 52-Week High on News
Bombardier at 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 13, 2024
Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News Fairfax Financial Holdings (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,548.55 Monday. Fairfax has repurchased 275,000 subordinate voting shares for cancellation from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa. The Purchased Shares are being repurchased by Fairfax at price of C$1,512.89, or US$1,106.48, per share at an aggregate cost of approximately US$304.3 million.
Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. Falco announced the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 Monday. IPCO repurchased a total of 245,200 IPC common shares during the period of May 1 to 10, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.72 Monday. K92 announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Quarterly revenue was US$59.8 million, an increase of 48% from Q1 2023. Quarterly net income was US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 Monday. No news stories available today.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Monday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Monday. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.43 Monday. No news stories available today.
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.09 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.10 Monday. No news stories available today.
Beyond Oil Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.68 Monday. No news stories available today.
Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Monday. No news stories available today.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.73 Monday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.94 Monday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. No news stories available today.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.93 Monday. No news stories available today.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.69 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.06 Monday. No news stories available today.
International Battery Metals Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Monday. No news stories available today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.77 Monday. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.36 Monday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108208301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.