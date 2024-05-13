(MENAFN- Baystreet) Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs

Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on NewsWeston at 52-Week High on Quarterly FiguresPower Nickel at 52-Week High on NewsBombardier at 52-Week High on News

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 13, 2024







Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News Fairfax Financial Holdings (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,548.55 Monday. Fairfax has repurchased 275,000 subordinate voting shares for cancellation from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa. The Purchased Shares are being repurchased by Fairfax at price of C$1,512.89, or US$1,106.48, per share at an aggregate cost of approximately US$304.3 million.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. Falco announced the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project.International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 Monday. IPCO repurchased a total of 245,200 IPC common shares during the period of May 1 to 10, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.72 Monday. K92 announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Quarterly revenue was US$59.8 million, an increase of 48% from Q1 2023. Quarterly net income was US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 Monday. No news stories available today.Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Monday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Monday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.43 Monday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.09 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.10 Monday. No news stories available today.Beyond Oil Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.68 Monday. No news stories available today.Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Monday. No news stories available today.Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.73 Monday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.94 Monday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.93 Monday. No news stories available today.Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.69 Monday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.06 Monday. No news stories available today.International Battery Metals Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Monday. No news stories available today.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.77 Monday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.36 Monday. No news stories available today.

