(MENAFN) In a poignant tribute to the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the West African nation of Benin recently hosted an 'Immortal Regiment' march in its largest city, Cotonou. The event, reported by the Russian Embassy on Sunday, saw the participation of 70 individuals, including both Russians and Beninese graduates of Soviet and Russian high schools, underscoring the global significance of honoring the sacrifices made during the war. Notable attendees included Cuban Ambassador Ricardo Garcia Napoles and his wife, highlighting the international solidarity surrounding the commemoration.



During the march, Russian Ambassador Igor Evdokimov delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of preserving the truth about WWII, particularly in light of efforts by some to diminish the role of the Soviet people in the victory over fascism. The event also featured a series of performances organized by embassy staff and local Russian residents, as well as captivating exhibitions and documentary screenings, including titles such as 'Ukrainian Crimes against Humanity (2022-2023)' and 'The Siege of Leningrad.'



This demonstration of remembrance and solidarity echoes similar events held worldwide, including a recent 'Immortal Regiment' procession in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). With participants carrying photos of family members who served in WWII and a towering Russian flag leading the procession, the event in Kinshasa marked the fourth consecutive year of commemoration, symbolizing the enduring legacy of those who fought for freedom and justice during one of history's most significant conflicts.

