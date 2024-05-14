Cred Entrusts Ever's Clubhouse Operations To Emirati Firm Dex Squared

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Cred, a prominent Egyptian real estate firm, has forged a new partnership with Dex Squared, a Dubai-based consultancy renowned for its expertise in hospitality management.

Under this agreement, Dex Squared will assume full operational control of Ever's Clubhouse, strategically situated adjacent to the Mall of Arabia along the bustling 26th of July corridor in West Cairo.

Marking their second collaborative venture, Cred and Dex Squared previously agreed last year concerning the commercial aspects of the same project.

Dex Squared's mandate includes the comprehensive management of the Clubhouse, ensuring the provision of services that adhere to the highest international technical standards.

The Clubhouse is set to feature an array of amenities, including five international restaurants serving diverse culinary delights, a state-of-the-art gym designed to invigorate patrons, complemented by a selection of swimming pools for relaxation, and a rejuvenating spa experience.

Initiated in 2023, Cred's construction of the Clubhouse is on track, with an anticipated public launch in the second quarter of 2025. The facility promises to offer a suite of integrated services designed to meet the diverse needs of the district's clientele.

The architectural vision for Ever was conceived by YDG Engineers and Ismail Habruk, in collaboration with Arab Consulting Engineers, who collectively crafted this architectural gem. The project is slated to commence handovers in 2026.