'Build Your House Exhibition Reflects Crucial Role Of Construction Sector'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition 2024 which opened under the patronage of Ministry of Commerce and Industry yesterday reflects the crucial role of the construction sector in supporting the enormous construction leap the country is witnessing within its ongoing pursuit to accomplish development projects as one of the goals of Qatar National Vision (QNV 2030), Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, has said.

The opening ceremony saw a distinguished gathering of Ministers, Ambassadors, dignitaries, VIPs, and industry experts. Joining Minister of Commerce and Industry were H E Fahid Mohammed Al Khayarin, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family and AbdulAziz Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Al-Hattab Holding.

The Minister emphasised that the exhibition represents an opportunity to look at the latest technologies and the best global practices in engineering, construction, and design, in addition to having a distinct platform to make successful partnerships with various experienced companies and advisors in a way that supports national economy.

This edition of BYH marks a significant milestone with the integration of the Second Gulf Housing Week, hosted by The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) solidified this initiative by signing an agreement with Al-Hattab Holding. This partnership signifies a joint dedication to addressing key urbanization and housing issues, crucial for the sustainable advancement of the GCC.

Following the opening ceremony, dignitaries conducted a VIP tour of BYH Exhibition 2024, meeting some of the 250 exhibitors participating in this year's event.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Eng. Abdullah Abujbara, Mechanical Engineer in Building Completion Unit in Ashghal said, Ashghal is participating in BYH 2024 exhibition to help the locals and residents for building their new homes and informing them about the general services that we provide to help them all the way from the designs till the building completion time. Also we are spreading awareness about some of our campaigns to take care of the designs and make sure that everything is done according to codes and design.

“To make sure that the building will sustain a lifetime without any issues with the building, we have some awareness campaigns about the rainy season. The preparation before the rainfalls would be checking all the installations for the roofs, checking all the surface water drainage and making sure that there is no blockage. Also, checking all the seals and all the weather protection on the windows and the doors to protect any floods or any water from intruding into the house,” he said.

He added, Ashghal has completed 7,833 plots with their full infrastructure, that's including drainage, roads, utility and telecommunication lines.

Also, talking to The Peninsula, Eng. Mariam Kafood, Head of Renewable Energy Technology, Kahramaa explained about the launch of Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy (QNRES) which eyes to increase renewable power generation to about 4 GW by 2030 to cut carbon footprint.

The strategy aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 4 GW by 2030 and supports the implementation of distributed renewable energy generation and implement the net-billing mechanism, with the aim of reaching 200 MW by 2030. This strategy will result in many benefits to the economy, environment, and energy security in the energy sector.

Bader Al Shukail, Sponsorship and International Cooperation Department Manager Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning revealed to The Peninsula details of the projects showcased.

“We are showcasing two projects which are Al Jabal Al Akhdar which is high mountain destination and Al Khuwair Muscat Downtown. We are expecting several visitors at our pavilion,” he said.

Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences said,“With the patronage and endorsement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, alongside esteemed dignitaries, VVIPS, government entities, and the local business community rallying behind us, Build Your House Exhibition has emerged as the premier hub bridging construction, interiors, and design suppliers with citizens eager to shape intelligent, sustainable dwellings for the future. Firmly embracing our leadership role in Qatar's path to progress, we stand resolute in fortifying the construction sector and empowering Qatari housebuilders. This year's showcase features an expanded lineup of exhibitors and establishes a new benchmark with global displays of excellence.”