DPS-Modern Indian School Excels In Class XII CBSE Results

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School, Doha, Qatar, Celebrated excellent CBSE Class XII (AISSCE) results.

With their astounding performance, the class XII students of DPS-Modern Indian School have demonstrated that they are unstoppable in the pursuit of excellence.

The management, Principal, Vice Principals, and Headmistress of DPS Modern Indian School in Doha, Qatar, extend warm congratulations to students for their outstanding performance in the CBSE Class XII (AISSCE) examinations.

The school is proud of the hard work and dedication shown by its students. Congratulations to all the achievers for this remarkable accomplishment.

DPS-Modern Indian School excels with scintillating and unparalleled results in Class XII CBSE 2023-24 with 100% pass, 74 students scoring above 90% and 231 students scoring distinction.

Himanshu Gupta, Ajay Sharma Sambara topped the CBSE Class XII Board Examination (AISSCE) in DPS- Modern Indian School with 97% aggregate percentage. Krish Nagrani secured 96.8%. Leen Sameer secured 96.6 %.

In Science Stream Ajay Sharma Sambara And Himanshu Gupta topped the CBSE Class XII Board Examination (AISSCE) in DPS- Modern Indian School with 97% aggregate percentage followed by Leen Sameer securing 96.6%. Geetika Yalamanchili secured 96.4%.

In the Commerce Stream, Krish Nagrani topped the CBSE Class XII Board Examination (AISSCE) in DPS- Modern Indian School with 96.8 % aggregate percentage. Drishti Tibrewal secured 95.8 % followed by Ananya Navaneeth securing 95.6%

In the Humanities Stream, Shreyas Ghosh topped the CBSE Class XII Board Examination (AISSCE) in DPS- Modern Indian School with 95.6 % aggregate percentage. Celina Mathew secured 87.6 % followed by Roohi Fatima Khan securing 83 %.

The Management, Principal and Vice Principals congratulate all the students for their unequalled performance.