Ascentria's JEE Main 2024 Overseas Topper Achieves Perfect 100 Score

In a realm of academic excellence, Ascentria shines as the beacon of success in JEE and NEET preparations across the UAE. Credited with an outstanding 70 per cent success rate since its inception, Ascentria is consistently guiding and encouraging brighter minds by preparing them to face the challenges of competitive examinations.

The multi-award winning institute adds yet another feather in its cap as it celebrates a resounding success of its student who secured a perfect 100 score thereby becoming the JEE Main 2024 Overseas Topper with an All India Rank of 31 as well, the best rank in the UAE to-date! What is more credible for Ascentria is that this achievement of an 'outside India' topper is cumulatively third in the last five years. It's a milestone indeed that speaks volumes about Ascentria's commitment and dedication to hone the aspirants' talent and put them on their path to success.

Ascentria, previously affiliated with IITian's PACE and also recognised as Ascentria-PACE today has the credentials to be seen as a leading academy in the region with proven results.

Nurturing Dreams

Ascentria believes not only in nurturing the students, it also walks that extra mile to make their dreams come true. Through a blend of innovative teaching methodologies tailored for the Gulf students, seasoned faculty, and a supportive learning environment, the centre empowers aspiring engineers and medical professionals to reach newer heights of success. "Our success stories bear a testimony to the dedication and hard work of our students, coupled with the personalised guidance and mentorship provided by our esteemed faculty members", says Alka Malik, founder and managing director of Ascentria.

She expressed immense pride in her students' achievements, emphasising the institute's firm dedication to foster academic excellence. Being the driving force and encouragement behind Ascentria's success, Malik's leadership and vision continue to inspire students to realise their full potential and beyond. She said: "We've always trusted in the strength of our work and results to make our case. We prefer a quieter approach. However, in the age of social media, it seems that misinformation often overshadows the truth. Despite this, we stay true to our values and strive to be recognised for our efforts."

Hear it out from the toppers

Ascentria renews its pledge to continue providing quality education and untiring support to every student who walks through its doors. Each of its success story is a testimony to the transformative power of education and the boundless potential that lies within each of us.

Pranavanand Saji, the Overseas Topper in JEE Main 2024 , credits his perfect 100 scores to the unwavering support and guidance of Ascentria's dedicated teachers. With aspirations to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay, Saji's journey reflects the exceptional quality of education and mentorship provided at Ascentria.

"Ascentria's teachers offered consistent support, readily addressing any queries. Even during times of self-doubt, they would instil confidence in me and reassure that I can do well."

Pritvik Premkumar, the Overseas topper in JEE Main 2023 with a percentile of 99.39, also an Indian High School, Dubai student. He dedicates his success to Ascentria's methodology of teaching and the exceptional guidance he received during his two years of preparatory with them. Currently Premkumar is pursuing a dual degree in engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

Param Ghodke , another Ascentrian with 99.33 percentile is currently enrolled in the B.Tech programme at IIT Madras and Nandana Rajesh with 99.06 percentile speak highly about the sincerity and dedication the Ascentria's faculty members put in ensuring that every child gets equal attention and opportunity to shine.

Aryan Muralidharan , with a remarkable score of 99.72 percentile emerged as one of the highest scorers in the UAE for JEE Main 2022. Being a student of The Millennium School (TMS), he secured top position in the school (Grade 12 CBSE) obtained the second position among UAE Grade 12 CBSE students. Aryan says, "I used to wake up at around 7 in the morning and study till 10 at night with breaks in between. Our teachers used to ask us to prepare in 3-hour blocks because the exam is for three hours. I would regularly go out to the park near my house to relax in between my studies. Also, the JEE preparations at Ascentria helped me with my board exams. I didn't have to prepare separately for it."

Saood Dhabi with a score of 99.70 percentile in JEE Main 2022 and Harsh Puranik with a 99.55 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 also credit their success to Ascentria. Notably, all the top three Grade 12 CBSE Board scorers including Aryan Muralidharan at TMS were also among the top performers in JEE Main 2022.

Priya Paleri and Priyanka Paleri , twin sisters at Ascentria secured scores of 99.54 percentile and 99.07 percentile, respectively, in the 2021 JEE Main. An exceptional result for both these students to be also ranked among the top three students across the GEMS Group Schools in Grade 12 CBSE Boards Exams. Both the sisters are pursuing Mechanical Engineering at IIT Madras. Both these sisters are overwhelmed with the support and guidance offered to them at Ascentria.

Srinivas Chaudhary secured the top position in the UAE for both JEE Main and Advanced 2020 examinations with a 99.25 percentile. A student of Indian High School, Dubai, Srinivas attributes his success to Ascentria. He says, "At the start of grade 12 itself, Ascentria tutors began encouraging those students keen to pursue JEE Advanced. They provided us with PACE modules packed with extremely useful study material."

Highest numbers of UAE and overseas toppers for a reason

Ascentria remains committed to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow, guiding them towards a path of academic excellence and personal fulfilment of their career objectives.

Ascentria is the only academy with the longest legacy of excellence in the UAE. It is proud of its genuine results and high ethical standards. Its ethos has always been "students first" and that has resulted in such sterling results year after year.

Alka Malik, Managing Director of Ascentria with Pranavanand Saji

Ascentria, students not only excel in competitive exams like JEE and NEET, they also aspire to secure top positions at the senior secondary board level for schools in the UAE. According to Malik, this success is attributed to the centre's unique teaching approach, which aligns seamlessly with the school curriculum, ensuring stress-free learning. "As Ascentria is the sole academy in the city, exclusively partnered with the Indian High Group of schools and the GEMS Group, we tailor batches specifically for each school and maintain a close collaboration with them. As part of the programme, students are also prepared for excellence in school assessments, which is extremely important for students, and therefore to us."

The proven success with schools helps Ascentria to spreads its wings further. On a popular, Ascentria has also started classes within The Millennium School, in sync with the TMS syllabus. It plans to expand this model to many more schools in the UAE. As a measure of full transparency, and in full confidence of their quality, Ascentria also encourages free trial classes to students to experience first-hand teaching that is offered. They also conduct several free open forums, operate a Whatsapp group for NRI JEE aspirants whereby free guidance and regular updates are provided including any changes in competitive exams, application dates and guidance on form filling, free counselling if required, and much more to their students.

There should be no compromise when it comes to career-oriented streams. Knowledge inspires to bring out the best in students and with correct guidance it empowers them to attain greater heights of success too. If there is a vision to excel, Ascentria has the means to help realise them. Ascentria, the UAE's multi award winning, coaching academy based in Dubai and one of the most respected institutes in the Middle East, preparing aspiring students for extremely rigorous entrance examinations to the finest institutions in India and abroad. The institute is recognized as one that offers the best quality teaching and most effective teaching methods, thus delivering a high rate of successful candidates.

