Manforce Condoms Unveils #Condomnahimanforcebolo Campaign

New Delhi: Manforce Condoms, Indiaâ€TMs No. 1 Condom Brand, from the house of Mankind Pharma, has unveiled its latest digital campaign, #CondomNahiManforceBolo.



The campaign aims to capture the space of online search around the word â€ ̃condomâ€TM by replacing it with 'Manforce'. The brand has launched a year-long campaign with the aim of establishing the prominence of Manforce Condoms as the top-of-mind choice for consumers whenever they consider purchasing condoms.



To kick-start the campaign, the brand has collaborated with multi-talented actor and content creator Dolly Singh. The video depicts Dolly Singh in the middle of a shoot where she mentions a â€ ̃condom.â€TM On hearing Dolly say condom, the director shows concern, following which the entire crew team says #CondomNahiManforceBolo as it is Indiaâ€TMs No. 1 condom brand.



Since the campaign is year-long, the brand has planned to stick to the quirky tonality and amplify the campaign through multiple influencers, UGC, and social media posts. The campaign focus will revolve around different media platforms to drive buzz and engagement around the campaign.



Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Head, Mankind Pharma, said, "Our idea behind the #CondomNahiManforceBolo campaign is to make sure everyone knows that Manforce Condoms is the No. 1 choice in India. By encouraging everyone to say 'Manforce' when they talk about condoms, the brand aspires to underscore the trust and credibility it has created in the industry over the years. For further strengthening the campaign, we have also roped in various influencers and leveraged e-comm, quick comm, and product placement for this campaign in a continuous manner.â€



Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Grapes, said, â€œThe campaign resonates with our objective to instate the supremacy of Manforce Condoms in the segment. Having come a long way in establishing its position in the market, in tandem with the brand, we work towards the unified goal of familiarising Manforce Condoms as a name synonymous to condoms among the audience.â€

