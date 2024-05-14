UAE: New Whatsapp Updates Announced To Enhance Privacy, Convenience

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, has announced three new updates over the last month, focusing on ensuring privacy, enhancing security, and increasing convenience.

UAE users reported receiving notifications from the Meta-owned company as the messaging platform announced these updates through direct messages to millions of WhatsApp users.

Undo 'delete for me'

Have you meant to delete a message for everyone, only to realise that you clicked on "delete for me"? The most recent update enables users to undo "delete for me."



Once you click on 'delete for me', a pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen. Click on 'undo.'

The message you sent will be back and can then be deleted for everyone, or you can choose to keep it in chat.

Pin important messages

You no longer need to constantly search for messages. To ensure convenience and ease of access, Whatsapp rolled out an update that enables you to quickly access important messages, by following these steps:



To keep a message at the top of your chat, long-press and click on the "Pin" option. Select the duration of the pin, which could be 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days.

Group admins can also allow members to pin messages in a group chat.

Protect backed up messages

Messages on Whatsapp are already end-to-end encrypted. Now, you can add an additional layer of security by turning on encrypted backups, and doing the following:



Go to settings, and click on 'chat backup' under 'chats'. Tap on end-to-end encrypted backup, and you can then set a password or a 64-digit encrypted key to ensure privacy.

According to the update, even Whatsapp will not be able to access these messages.

