SHOCKING: Leopard Enters 'Premas Rang Yave' Sets In Kolhapur (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several reports of leopards accessing television or film sets have been reported in the previous three years. A few months ago, a leopard murdered a dog on the set of Shoaib

Ibrahim's

programme Ajooni.

And now, a leopard has appeared on the Marathi TV drama Premas Rang Yave set.

A video has gone viral showing a leopard wandering on the set of Premas Rang Yave in Kolhapur.

The developers have posted a video on Premas Rang

Yave's

official page. The leopard can be seen strolling about the show's set in the footage.

When the leopard entered the scene, the shooting had already

been concluded. It is worth noting that Premas Rang Yave has finished 400 episodes.

The directors wrote a snarky remark in Marathi claiming that the leopard visited the sets during the filming of 400 episodes of Premas Rang Yave. Fortunately, there were no injuries on the Sun Marathi show sets.

About

Premas Rang Yave

Premas Rang Yave is a Marathi television serial created by actor Amol Kolhe. The

series'

primary actors are Rohit Shivalkar and Amruta Phadke. The narrative revolves around Akshara, a brilliant and beautiful girl who is liked by everyone around her. Circumstances force her to meet Sundar, who hails from a wealthy family.

Akshara, the

serial's

female lead, was played by Amita Kulkarni. However, she opted to leave her part, which actress Amruta Fadke has since taken up. In a video posted with her admirers, Amita addressed the personal reasons behind her choice, addressing the issues and concerns created by the unexpected change in cast.

In the heartfelt video, Amita expressed receiving numerous messages and comments questioning her exit. She clarified,

“I am

everyone's

beloved Akshara. But I made this video because I have received many messages and read many comments. Many people are wondering why Akshara

was suddenly let

go. Did something happen to her? I feel the need to answer all these questions. But I want to make it clear that nobody forced me to leave.

This

is my personal decision guided by personal reasons."