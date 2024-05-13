Atom Boyz 2 Is Set To Premiere Soon! This Exciting New Season Brings Together Elite Mentors From Across The Globe To Forge The Next Wave Of Boy Bands

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - This summer, the highly anticipated "Atom Boyz 2" is returning. The season will see the return of Kun-Da Hsieh and new interstellar mentors like Eddy Ou and Ken G of Nine One One. With Ou and Ken G having group origins and Kun-Da's group "Energy" recently returning to the music scene, excitement is building. The production team has also enlisted international choreography maestro Kiel Tutin and DJ Koo, along with "Mother of Atom" Ella Chen from the first season. Additionally, DK from the renowned South Korean group iKON has been invited to serve as a one-day mentor, promising an exciting lineup of guest appearances.









Atom Boyz 2 for a global premiere in August 2024

Scheduled for a global premiere this August, "Atom Boyz 2" can be viewed on the Taiwanese TV channel TVBS and the "Atom Boyz" official YouTube channel. The show is also set to capture international audiences, with availability on "Sky Link TV" in the United States and other networks in Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand. Get ready for the atomic storm of 2024!



In 2022, the boy band audition program "Atom Boyz" captivated audiences across Taiwan under star mentors Ella Chen, Nick Chou, Kun-Da Hsieh, and Poppig Ed. Contestants' stunning looks and dynamic opening dance sparked widespread discussion on South Korea's prominent forum 'theqoo,' earning them the moniker "Ending Pose Killers." The groups showcased their distinct styles and prowess, boosting their popularity exponentially. Original songs solidified each group's unique style and strength. At the same time, collaboration rounds with celebrity mentors brought classic hits back to life, including Da Mouth's "French Kiss" and JPM's "That's Not Red in the Snow," allowing fans to relive iconic moments. The "Atom Boyz" fan meet events broke records for quick sell-outs, filling venues and causing traffic standstills around the initial venue in Ximending. The subsequent concerts at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) sold out instantly, with additional shows at the Kaohsiung Music Center also reaching total capacity.









MENAFN13052024003551001712ID1108207206