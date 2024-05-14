Indian election walks in fourth phase with turnout in mind

(MENAFN) The Indian parliamentary election has progressed into its fourth phase, encompassing nine states and one union territory, as the nation embarks on the monumental task of selecting its next government and prime minister. Spanning seven phases in total, the election is set to culminate in the declaration of results on June 4, marking a crucial juncture in India's democratic process.



Of particular significance is the inclusion of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory in the electoral process for the first time since 2019. Following the federal government's decision to revoke the region's special status and statehood, polling is now underway in Srinagar, one of the two Lower House (Lok Sabha) seats in the area, with the remaining seat, Anantnag-Rajouri, scheduled for polling on May 25.



In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, voting is underway in several other states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. A total of 96 parliamentary seats are up for grabs in the fourth phase, underscoring the magnitude of this electoral exercise.



However, amidst the electoral fervor, concerns have arisen regarding low voter turnout. Recent data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has indicated a decline in voter participation during the first three phases of polling, with the third phase recording a turnout of 64.4 percent across 93 constituencies, marking a decrease from the 2019 polls in the same areas.



Incidents of violence at polling stations have also been reported in some states, highlighting the challenges and complexities inherent in conducting elections on such a massive scale. Despite these obstacles, Indian voters remain engaged in the democratic process, with the outcome of the election poised to shape the country's political landscape for years to come.



As the fourth phase of voting unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, with efforts underway to address turnout concerns and safeguard the integrity of India's democratic institutions.

