Kuwait Oil Price Down 95 Cents To USD 85.01 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 95 cents to USD 85.01 per barrel on Monday compared to USD 85.96 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the Brent crude went up by 57 cents to USD 83.36 per barrel, the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 68 cents to USD 79.12 pb. (end)

