QEF 2024 Opens Up New Horizons For National Economy And International Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Economic Forum 2024 represents an opportunity to promote the Qatari economy globally through highlighting the inducements and facilitations it generates in attracting more investments and businesses to the country, as well as increasing confidence in the Qatari economy to ultimately spur the economic growth and accelerate its pace.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), economic and financial experts affirmed that the forum has become a platform to confer on global issues and variables the forum witnesses in multiple fields, given the rapid pace of challenges facing the world economy.

The forums theme:“A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty” underscores the awareness on challenges and critical steps that should be taken by decision makers globally, particularly those related to energy sector, and ensuring secure and sustainable transition that observes interests of all parties, in addition to the technological innovation, since the forum is set to explore the latest AI developments in this area, along with the Blockchain technology.

Speaking to QNA, Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 - which is set to convene today - confirms the State of Qatars standing as a pioneering global hub for business and investment and capable of hosting major events, pointing out that the forums has become a unique platform to discuss global issues and explore new horizons for economic cooperation among countries of the world.

The theme of this years forum indicates that the global economy today is in a state of flux and is beset by numerous fluctuations that require reinforced cooperation and solidarity among all states and relevant bodies to surmount future challenges that must be proactively navigated through enhancing innovation, technological advancement and promoting sustainability principles, he highlighted.

The forum draws over 1,000 world figures and leaders to discuss issues facing todays economic scene and shed the light on the long-term vision adopted by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg to spur the global economic discourse.

Chairman of QC underlined that the forum promotes reproachment and shares expertise and perspectives on a wide diversity of critical issues set forth in the map of global economy, forges cooperation and partnership that will reflect positively on the world economy growth.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar international Islamic Bank (QIIB) Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei asserted to QNA that the forum, which is due to convene during the period May 14 and 16 has become a global foremost platform to lay out visions and ideas and forge dialogue and interaction among senior economists, businessmen and decision makers. He affirmed that the forum demonstrates the State of Qatars privileged standing in the world, alongside its leading role as an active intermediary and dependable participant with pivotal economic, political, and humanitarian roles in the international community. Opting for this years theme by the organizing committee clearly translates the reality of the current world and the ambition that promotes the forums conversations into achieving breakthroughs, unearthing myriad problems facing the world and exploring solutions accordingly, Al Shaibei highlighted. He added that the forums theme signifies the fact that the world is in a state of flux, whether in the geopolitical situation, or the rise of emerging powers in the pyramid of global wealth distribution, along with the steadfast global competitiveness for resources and energy and occasional propensity for intense polarization that engenders multiple crises.

The Qatar Economic Forum gives foremost attention to an overwhelming challenge, primarily navigating the year of uncertainty as the theme implies, Al Shaibei outlined, emphasizing that navigating the uncertainty entirely requires collaboration, dialogue, positive spirit, and the intention to offer openness, flexibility and accepting the compromise that serves various parties.