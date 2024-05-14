Russian troops march into base utilized by American forces in Niger

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has acknowledged the presence of Russian troops sharing a base with American forces in Niger, signaling a complex geopolitical development in the West African nation. Despite concerns raised about the security implications for United States personnel stationed in Niger, Austin sought to downplay the significance of the situation.



This revelation comes in the wake of Niger's military government's demand for the withdrawal of approximately 1,000 United States troops from the country following the termination of a longstanding defense agreement. The anonymous disclosure by a senior United States defense official, reported by Reuters, confirmed the presence of Russian soldiers at an airbase near Niamey's Diori Hamani International Airport, where American troops have been stationed.



According to the official, Russian forces are utilizing a separate hangar at Airbase 101, although the overall situation is described as "not great" and deemed manageable only in the short term. Reports from Nigerien media last month indicated that Russian military instructors arrived in Niamey equipped to train the national army in counterterrorism tactics, reflecting Niger's evolving security partnerships.



The transitional leadership in Niger, represented by Abdourahamane Tiani, has actively engaged with Russia on security cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism in the Sahel region. Discussions between Tiani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in March underscored Niger's pivot towards Moscow for its security needs, following the termination of defense agreements with Western partners.



In response to these developments, the Pentagon announced plans to withdraw all United States troops from Niger while exploring alternative strategies for ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the region. This decision marks a significant shift in United States policy, particularly as French troops were compelled to depart Niger last year. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve in the Sahel, the presence of Russian troops alongside United States forces raises questions about the future trajectory of security cooperation and competition in the region.RE: US to withdraw troops from African states

