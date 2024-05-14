Death rate from Kenya floods reaches 277 as schools reopen

(MENAFN) The toll of devastating floods in Kenya has reached a grim figure of 277 deaths, as reported by a government spokesperson on Monday. Isaac Mwaura revealed that a staggering 411,825 individuals have been affected by the floods, with 58,009 people displaced in Nairobi County alone, contributing to a nationwide total of 55,575 displaced households.



The announcement coincides with the reopening of schools on Monday, following multiple postponements due to severe flooding. Originally slated for April 29, the reopening was deferred to May 13, with some schools still closed awaiting repairs. Mwaura noted that 44 primary schools and 27 secondary schools remain shuttered due to flood-related challenges.



The floods have taken a toll on health facilities and sanitation infrastructure, with 62 health facilities across 11 counties impacted, along with 419 Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 20 counties sustaining damage. The situation has been further exacerbated by the emergence of 53 cholera cases, prompting urgent medical interventions to control cholera and mitigate other waterborne diseases in affected regions.



Authorities have issued directives for residents residing within the 30-meter riparian corridor of rivers and watercourses nationwide to vacate, with mandatory evacuation procedures currently underway in Nairobi County along riverbanks.



Responding to the dire humanitarian crisis, the government has distributed essential food supplies totaling 1,226,400 kilograms of rice and beans to support affected communities. However, the situation remains critical, with urgent appeals for additional food provisions, medical kits, and non-food items to adequately address the needs of those impacted by the floods.

