MCIT, Members Of US Chamber Of Commerce Discuss Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) discussed investment cooperation prospects and explored new partnership opportunities in the digital technology sector in a roundtable meeting with a high-level US Chamber of Commerce delegation.

The meeting, chaired by Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, Reem Al Mansoori, and Director of Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, Eman Ahmad Al Kuwari, included representatives from leading American technology and communications companies and officials from the US Chamber of Commerce.

Also present were American business leaders from multinational companies, SMEs, and startups across various sectors, including finance, oil and gas, renewables, agriculture, food, water, infrastructure and construction, technology, healthcare, and transportation and logistics.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic relations between the two countries, exploring investment collaboration opportunities for businesses already operating in Qatar, and discussing strategies for attracting investors interested in entering the Qatari market.

Al Mansoori emphasized the importance of this meeting and its role in enhancing communications and information technology cooperations between the two countries, encouraging investment in these areas, and presenting available opportunities.

“We are committed to enhancing cooperation in the field of communications and information technology with local and international partners to achieve sustainable development and stimulate the digital economy in line with the Digital Agenda 2030,” she said.

She added that the State of Qatar offers stimulating investment incentives and benefits to companies wishing to invest in the field of information and communications technology, calling on international companies to take advantage of promising investment opportunities to contribute to building a prosperous digital economy in Qatar.