Dukhan Bank Bags Two Awards At Global Finance Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank is proud to announce that it has been recognised with the prestigious“Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar 2024” award at this year's Global Finance Awards. This achievement underscores the Bank's continuing excellence and leadership in the Islamic banking sector on a global scale and reflect its broader commitment to meeting the increasing demands of modern banking clients, particularly in the digital realm, all of which make Dukhan Bank a preferred choice for customers seeking Sharia-compliant financial services.

Dukhan Bank was also named the“World's Best Islamic Private Bank 2024”, an award it has impressively won for the third year, highlighting the Bank's unmatched private banking service that offers a comprehensive suite of financing, banking, and investment products and services tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Global Finance, a premier international magazine and industry analyst, is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process that identifies top performers in the banking and financial services sectors across over 150 countries. The criteria for the awards include technological innovation, leadership, brand strength, sustainability, and contributions to the growth of Islamic financing. Award recipients are celebrated for effectively meeting their customers' needs for Shariah-compliant products and establishing a solid foundation for future growth and security.

Ahmed Hashem (pictured), Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Dukhan Bank, expressed his pride in these achievements, saying:

“It is an honour to receive these awards and to be recognized by the respected experts at Global Finance as the“Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar 2024”.

I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, from senior management to all our employees, who have consistently worked hard to reach this level of international acclaim. Awards such as this, and World's Best Islamic Private Bank, affirm Dukhan Bank's commitment to providing innovative Shariah-compliant products and services that enhance customer experience and maintain our leadership in the increasingly sophisticated and demanding sphere of private banking, particularly in digital innovation.”

The selection for these prestigious awards was conducted by the Global Finance editorial team, following extensive consultations with bankers, corporate finance executives, and analysts globally. The criteria for selection included asset growth, profitability, strategic relationships, new business development, and product innovation, among others.

Chaouki Daher, GM-Head of Private Banking at Dukhan Bank, commented on the continued recognition:

“We're proud to receive this prestigious award once again. These successive honours speak volumes about our team's unwavering pursuit of excellence and the deep confidence our clients have in us. Our commitment remains steadfast in pioneering new approaches that solidify our leading position in the Islamic banking sector and elevate our operational standards.”