Kenya employs first ever female air forces commander

(MENAFN) In a historic move, President William Ruto of Kenya has appointed Major General Fatuma Ahmed as the commander of the air force, marking a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead a military branch in the nation's history. The announcement comes in the aftermath of a tragic helicopter crash last month, which claimed the lives of General Francis Ogolla, the chief of defense forces, and nine other officers. Alongside Major General Ahmed's appointment, General Charles Muriu Kahariri has been named to lead the military, underscoring a period of transition within Kenya's armed forces.



The appointment of Major General Fatuma Ahmed is hailed as a groundbreaking moment by Kenya's ministry of gender, culture, the arts, and heritage, emphasizing its historic significance for women in the country. In a press release, the ministry lauded Major General Ahmed's achievement as a significant win for gender equality and a source of inspiration for young women and girls aspiring to leadership roles within the military and beyond.



Major General Fatuma Ahmed's military journey dates back to 1983 when she began her career in the Women Service Corps, a specialized unit focusing on support roles such as administration, logistics, medical care, and communication. Following the dissolution of the Women Service Corps in 1999, Major General Ahmed's career trajectory saw her integrated into the mainstream branches of the navy, air force, and army, where she continued to excel and rise through the ranks.



Notably, Major General Ahmed's promotion to the rank of major general in 2018 was met with encouragement from then-president Uhuru Kenyatta, who emphasized her role as a positive role model and urged her to demonstrate that there are no limits for women in the military. Building on her accomplishments, President William Ruto appointed Major General Ahmed as senior director of the air staff in 2023, further solidifying her leadership role within the military hierarchy.



Major General Fatuma Ahmed's historic appointment underscores Kenya's commitment to gender inclusivity and highlights the progress made in breaking down barriers for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. As she assumes her new role, Major General Ahmed's leadership will undoubtedly inspire future generations of women to pursue their ambitions and contribute to the nation's defense and security.

