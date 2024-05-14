Change-Making Members Of QF's Class Of 2024 Aspire To Drive Global Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As a child, Hamza Alsioufy, a 21-year-old Syrian student now on the verge of graduating from one of Qatar Foundation's partner universities, witnessed firsthand the effects of war. And this shaped who he is today: someone who is driven to enact change and is a leader within his community.

Originally from Homs in Syria, Alsioufy's family were forced to move to Jordan following the outbreak of war in his home country. From there, he moved to Qatar, where his journey took him to Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, from which he is graduating this year with a degree in International Economics.

“When I was a child in Syria, I would constantly ask myself, 'Why am I here? Why was I born Syrian? What did we do to deserve this?',” he says.“And these questions only intensified as I grew older.

“It's for this reason that I thought GU-Q would be the perfect fit for me – it would give me the tools, resources, and knowledge to be able to answer these questions. And maybe one day I could make a difference in the world so that another nine-year-old child wouldn't have to go through what I did.”

As a child, Alsioufy aspired to be a professional footballer and, during his studies at GU-Q, he captained the university team. Explaining how the team became a family, he says:“We are like brothers, we do everything together. We struggled a lot in the beginning – we didn't perform well in the first two years. But this year, we began to see the results of our hard work.”

He also established the Arabic Debate Club, serving as its president, and this is something he has become passionate about during his time at GU-Q.

Alsioufy has been accepted into a student leadership programme, which will see him travel to the US for a month over the summer.“During this period, we will be meeting with politicians, policymakers, and people from NGOs, learning how they do their work,” he says.“Hopefully, I'll come back here, to Doha, and can implement some of the things I learned.”

Nurmukhammad Mukhammadiev is another student set to graduate this year from GU-Q. Growing up in Uzbekistan, he experienced the challenges of limited access to quality education. Not only did this shape his worldview, but it drove his passion to use education as a tool for social change.

In 2018, Mukhammadiev and his sister began hosting summer camps in his hometown; he taught English to local children, while his sister led coding and web development camps targeting girls in the area.

“I've received a couple of grants from GU-Q for these summer programs. We didn't host a camp last year, but we're planning to do one this summer,” he says.“We're in the process of moving it online; that way, everyone can access the content.”

Majoring in International Economics, he is interested in pursuing a career in research and is presently working on a football-related project. “We noticed a possible racial bias whereby people of colour get paid less compared to white football players,” he explains.“So, our research is focusing on whether this is true or not, and the initial data suggests there is a correlation.”

Mukhammadiev also has a keen interest in technology. In his sophomore year at GU-Q, he took part in the XLR8 Program at QF's Qatar Science & Technology Park and QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Education City Innovative Entrepreneurship Program with a startup designed to emulate Amazon in Qatar.