African setup ensures multimillion-dollar funding

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development for Ethiopia's tech landscape, Kubik, a pioneering startup founded by Kidus Asfaw and Penda Marre in 2021, has achieved a significant milestone by securing multimillion-dollar funding for its sustainability project. According to reports from AFROTECH news agency, Kubik has emerged as the first Ethiopian company of its kind to attract such substantial investment dedicated specifically to climate and sustainability solutions.



Operating from its factory located at the Adama Industrial Park in Addis Ababa, Kubik specializes in innovative processes aimed at transforming plastic waste into environmentally friendly building materials, including low-carbon bricks, columns, and beams. The startup's innovative approach has garnered attention and support from investors, culminating in an additional USD1.86 million in financing, bringing its seed round total to an impressive USD5.2 million.



Key investors in Kubik's latest funding round include prominent entities such as African Renaissance Partners, a leading venture capital firm in East Africa, Endgame Capital, known for its investments in climate change technologies, and King Philanthropies, which focuses on funding projects addressing climate and poverty-related challenges.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the funding milestone, Kubik's co-founder and CEO, Kidus Asfaw, highlighted the significance of the investment in fueling the startup's growth trajectory. Asfaw emphasized that the raised funds would enable Kubik to meet the surging demand for its products, enhance operational capabilities through technological advancements, and expand its footprint across Africa. Notably, Kubik aims to empower more female waste collectors while accelerating its pan-African expansion efforts.



One of the key advantages of Kubik's building materials lies in their cost-effectiveness, with Asfaw and Marre asserting that their products are 40 percent less expensive per square meter compared to conventional alternatives like cement. Moreover, Kubik's commitment to sustainability extends to its products' low-carbon composition, which contributes to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, surpassing industry standards by a factor of five.



The successful funding round signifies a significant stride not only for Kubik but also for Ethiopia's burgeoning startup ecosystem, showcasing the potential of innovative solutions to address pressing environmental challenges while fostering economic growth and social empowerment.

