Timings For Birth And Death Certificate Issuance During Eid Announced

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health announced the timings for birth and death certificate issuance during Eid Al Fitr holidays, adding that the birth certificate applications for the newborn will be temporarily received only through website during this period.

It said that the applications for newborn birth certificates will be received electronically only during Eid al Fitr holiday via the registration link on the Ministry of Public Health website.

Meanwhile, the birth certificates can be collected at the Newborn Registration Office of the Women's Health and Research Center from 8:30am to 12pm or delivered via Qatar Post.



It further stated that the death certificate issuance services will be provided at the Office of Humanitarian Services during the Eid al Fitr holidays from 8:30am to 12pm.

Birth and death committee will not receive applications temporarily during the Eid holiday, it added.