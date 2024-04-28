Helmand's Honey Yield Grows, Market Stagnates

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The production of honey in southern Helmand province doubled last year compared to the previous year but the apiarists complained about the lack of markets.

Amir Khan Nasiri, director of the Helmand Bee Farms Union, told Pajhwok Afghan News, last year honey production was doubled compared to the previous year's production but due to the shortage of markets they failed to sell the stock of the previous years, currently 160 bee forms were registered with union.

Nasiri said:“Due to the availability of cheap imported honey in domestic markets, the apiarists still have about 40 tonnes of honey in their stores to sell.”

The apiarists' union members also ask the government for their products to be marketed at home and abroad.

Haji Mullah Mahmood, the owner of a bee's farm in Nawa district, said:“We make no money from our honey production, it is all because of lack of markets for our honey and the import of similar commodity from other countries froze the markets of domestic products.”

The honey consumers of Lashkargah city prefer cheap foreign honey, because of its low prices, he added.

A honey seller Haji Abdul Aziz said:“The domestic honey is more pure and organic, each kilogram is sold for 600 afs, but people demand cheap foreign honey therefore local honey is not sold.”

According to Abdul Aziz, 40 shops in Lashkargah city sell domestic honey products, but this product remains stalled for months in the shops because of its low sales.

Shah Mohammad Khan, the provincial Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Department Director told Pajhwok Afghan News the 15 tonnes of honey was produced in 2022 but the production of honey reached to 30 tonnes in 2023.

Khan said:“The apiarist union requested for government assistance in marketing, which is legitimate request, our efforts are underway to help the union in this regard and we shared this issue with the MoALI too.”

He hoped that the honey production would further increase with the current rainfall level in the country.

