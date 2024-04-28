Qatar Meteorology Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rain Starting Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: More showers are in store for the country with the cloud cover over Qatar skies increasing from Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
This came in a weather report by Qatar Meteorology Department, which added that there will be chances of rain in some areas throughout the weekend.
It further added that moderate to heavy intensity rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong wind is expected to peak from Wednesday, May 1, 2024, until Thursday afternoon.
Civil Aviation Authority called on everyone to be cautious and to follow its safety guidelines during such weather. It also stressed on the importance of receiving information from official sources only.
