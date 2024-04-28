Bhojpuri SEXY NEW Video OUT: Khesari Lal Yadav, Dimpal Singh's Latest Song ‘Sorry Sorry Sona' Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri
new song
out:
Khesari Lal and Dimpal
Singh's
dance performance in
'Sorry Sorry Sona'
is loved by fans and netizens. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushi Kakkar.
And lyrics
is
written by Mannu Sahu.
Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film
business, and his performances never fail to wow the audience. His melodies captivate and attract the attention of the internet community. His new song
'Sorry Sorry Sona'
was recently posted on the internet, and fans are thrilled with the Bhojpuri
star's
performance.
His acting and singing made him renowned, and her chemistry with Dimpal Singh in the new song will boost its popularity. Khesari and Dimpal are stunning performers is the USP of the video. (WATCH VIDEO )
The song 'Sorry Sorry
Sona'
stars Khesari Lal and Dimpal Singh as husband and wife, and their connection is apparent. They are dancing gracefully and captivating the internet with their performance. Every audience is in awe of their performance,
which
was
executed
with perfection and grace.
In the video, Khesari Lal attempts to delight Dimpal with his antics and
does
Pushpa's
distinctive
positions
to charm her.
He
attempts
to soothe her, but Dimpal is still upset with him.
Their
amazing
connection throughout the song is enough to steal your heart,
and
they
are keeping
everyone fascinated.
Their dance movements are
not
to be
missed.
The song has gained popularity online and captivated the public. Their performance is enough to steal your heart with ease.
Netizens adored the performance, showering the two with love and respect for their mesmerising and exquisite dancing routines,
amazing
acting, and lovely chemistry.
