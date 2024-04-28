Bhojpuri SEXY NEW Video OUT: Khesari Lal Yadav, Dimpal Singh's Latest Song ‘Sorry Sorry Sona' Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri

new song

out:

Khesari Lal and Dimpal

Singh's

dance performance in

'Sorry Sorry Sona'

is loved by fans and netizens. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushi Kakkar.

And lyrics

is

written by Mannu Sahu.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film

business, and his performances never fail to wow the audience. His melodies captivate and attract the attention of the internet community. His new song

'Sorry Sorry Sona'

was recently posted on the internet, and fans are thrilled with the Bhojpuri

star's

performance.

His acting and singing made him renowned, and her chemistry with Dimpal Singh in the new song will boost its popularity. Khesari and Dimpal are stunning performers is the USP of the video. (WATCH VIDEO )

The song 'Sorry Sorry

Sona'

stars Khesari Lal and Dimpal Singh as husband and wife, and their connection is apparent. They are dancing gracefully and captivating the internet with their performance. Every audience is in awe of their performance,

which

was

executed

with perfection and grace.



In the video, Khesari Lal attempts to delight Dimpal with his antics and

does

Pushpa's

distinctive

positions

to charm her.

He

attempts

to soothe her, but Dimpal is still upset with him.



Their

amazing

connection throughout the song is enough to steal your heart,

and

they

are keeping

everyone fascinated.

Their dance movements are

not

to be

missed.

The song has gained popularity online and captivated the public. Their performance is enough to steal your heart with ease.

Netizens adored the performance, showering the two with love and respect for their mesmerising and exquisite dancing routines,

amazing

acting, and lovely chemistry.

