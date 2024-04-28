Iran, Turkmenistan deepen energy cooperation with high-level delegation visit

(MENAFN) Iran and Turkmenistan are poised to deepen their collaboration in the domains of electricity and energy, as underscored by the arrival of a high-ranking delegation from Turkmenistan in Tehran. The purpose of this visit is to advance cooperation in the electricity and energy sectors, as stated by Mehrdad Eqlimi, the director general of the foreign trade office of Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR).



Eqlimi elaborated that an expert-level meeting was convened at the premises of the company to facilitate discussions aimed at expanding relations between the two nations in these critical areas. During the meeting, both sides exchanged perspectives on leveraging their shared capacities and streamlining the financing process for a joint venture project concerning the construction and operation of a third electricity transmission line connecting the two countries.



Highlighting the significance of this transmission line, Eqlimi emphasized that its launch would triple the electricity connection capacity between Iran and Turkmenistan. This development is expected to bolster energy exchange and cooperation between the neighboring states.



Additionally, expert-level discussions were held to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration with neighboring states in exporting electricity equipment, as well as providing technical and engineering services in the electricity sector. These meetings signify the commitment of both Iran and Turkmenistan to strengthen regional cooperation and harness the potential for mutual benefit in the energy sphere.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147450