Her Highness Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met on Sunday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing projects between the foundation and the commissioner and expanded an existing strategic partnership agreement which focuses on supporting, promoting and protecting the right to education for children and youth, especially in conflict affected countries. The new agreement builds on the success of enrolling more than 1.6 million Out of School Children in 14 countries globally since 2012, and will expand access to quality education for many more vulnerable children and youth worldwide. (QNA)

