ISL 2023-24: Samad's Late Goal Clinches Victory For Mohun Bagan Over Odisha, Reach Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 28 (IANS) Sahal Abdul Samad scored the winner in the third minute of the second half injury time to seal a 2-0 win and a come-from-behind 3-2 aggregate win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Odisha FC in the second leg semifinal fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 here on Sunday.

Trailing 1-2 after losing the first leg in Bhubaneswar, Mohun Bagan Super Giant turned things over on Sunday, scoring through Jason Cummings (22nd) and Samad (90+3) as they emerged triumphant against the Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium to become the first finalist of the ISL 2023-24 season.

The Mariners produced a professional and clinical performance to defeat the Juggernauts 3-2 on aggregate and storm into the summit clash of the competition for the second season in a row. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now play the ISL final on May 4 at their home ground, the Salt Lake Stadium as they were the highest-ranked team from the league stages.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side came into this match after a 2-1 loss to Odisha FC in the opening leg of their last-four match in Bhubaneswar. However, they set any concerns arising from that result aside in a contest that they dominated right from the beginning to the end, offering little to Odisha FC at the bastion of the Mariners in the City of Joy.

Jason Cummings opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, whereas Sahal Abdul Samad sealed the game in the added time of the second half to cap off a compelling victory by Habas' men.

After becoming the Champions of the ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are now marching towards the ISL Cup with equal vigour with all their big stars being at the top of their game lately.

The groundwork of Cummings' goal was laid out by his striking counterpart Dimitrios Petratos, who has not been immune to producing magical moments aplenty in this campaign. His long-range effort was spilt by Odisha FC custodian and ex-Mariner Amrinder Singh.

Cummings jumped upon the ball and netted it home to get the opener under his belt. Three minutes later, Roy Krishna tried to initiate a solo effort inside the Mohun Bagan Super Giant box, showing quick footwork amidst closed spaces inside the 12-yard area. However, a disciplined defence ensured that those efforts were kept at bay.

Thereafter, the home side had several chances coming up, but there was a lack of decisiveness upfront to bury them and grab the victory with both hands. That moment arrived deep into the game courtesy of attacking midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, who has endured an injury-ridden season campaign thus far.

Manvir Singh cut into the inside of the left flank and shot in a powerful low cross for Sahal, which the former Kerala Blasters FC player tried to tap in on the first go. Amrinder managed to stop that effort but the deflection landed on Sahal's head, who then somehow scrapped it into the back of the net and steered the team to the grand finale.