Lakhimpur Kheri Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped For 3 Days, Accused Writes Name On Her Face With Hot Iron Rod

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 22-year-old man

was detained and taken to jail in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday after locking up a 17-year-old girl for three days and sexually abusing her on several occasions after she refused to marry him. The accused used a hot iron rod to write the letters of his name, "Aman," on the survivor's face after beating and abusing her, according to the police.

Her family said that police initially filed a case under "lesser" sections

including wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt. However, sections of the POCSO

Act and rape were added to the FIR after the survivor's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate under Section 164 CrPC.

SSP (Kheri) Ganesh Saha told media that the FIR was registered based on a complaint by her family.

According to authorities, a video statement of the girl was recorded initially, in which she did not level such serious allegations. It remains unclear why she changed her statement in court. However, police have initiated their investigation based on her allegations, and the accused has been arrested accordingly.

According to reports, the accused is a school dropout and works at a salon in Hyderabad. The accused reportedly desired to marry the girl, and upon her refusal, he allegedly wrote his name on both her cheeks. An FIR was registered when she arrived at the police station with her family. Due to the absence of identification, there was uncertainty about her age initially. However, IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon) and 376 (rape), along with the POCSO Act, have now been added to the FIR based on her statement.

