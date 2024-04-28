Arsenal Boost Premier League Title Chances With 3-2 Win Over Tottenham In North London Derby

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a pivotal clash, Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a heated North London Derby, adding intensity to the league title race and the battle for European spots. The match kicked off with both teams vying for dominance in a charged atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Arsenal drew first blood as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inadvertently redirected a corner into his own net, silencing the home crowd.

Tottenham fought back, with Cristian Romero coming close to equalising twice from headers. However, Arsenal extended their lead through Bukayo Saka, who capitalized on a Kai Havertz pass to double their advantage. Havertz then netted a powerful header from a Saka corner, giving Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

Despite trailing, Tottenham rallied in the second half, with Romero redeeming himself by capitalising on a defensive error to narrow the gap. Heung-Min Son further reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after a foul by Declan Rice, setting up a tense finale.

In a thrilling conclusion, Arsenal's defence held firm against Tottenham's late surge, securing a crucial victory in the race for league supremacy.

