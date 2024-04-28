               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Meets US Acting Under Secretary Of State For Political Affairs


4/28/2024 2:01:18 PM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here on Sunday with US Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs HE John Bass, who is visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip and enhancing security and stability in Afghanistan.

