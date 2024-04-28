Kuwait PM Receives UAE Min. Of State For Foreign Trade

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, Sunday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmad Al-Zeyoudi and his accompanying delegation, on his visit to the country. Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Joan and Head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel attended the meeting. (end) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.