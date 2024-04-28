PHCC Marks World Immunisation Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation ( PHCC) is raising awareness about vaccination as the last week of April is annually celebrated as the World Immunisation Week, a statement said on Sunday.

The World Immunisation Week 2024 stresses the significance of vaccination to improve public health indicators and reduce the prevalence of vaccine-preventable communicable diseases.

Dr Hamad al-Mudahkah, director of PHCC Preventive Health Department, highlighted that immunisation saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognised as one of the world's most successful health interventions. He also reported that approximately 20mn children worldwide still lack access to the necessary vaccines.

The importance of immunisation lies in sustaining people's health and protect them from preventable communicable diseases, as well as protecting against disease complications, such as limb paralysis, hearing loss or brain damage, in addition to safeguarding community health, lowering the incidence of prevalent diseases ultimately leading to a healthy community that is free from communicable diseases and epidemics.

Dr Khaled al-Awad, director of Preventive Health Department, PHCC emphasised that vaccines are one of the most essential tools for preventing outbreaks and ensuring global safety. Therefore, it is imperative to increase investment in vaccines, including routine immunisation; to eliminate any obstacles hindering their accessibility.

The world is currently witnessing remarkable advancements in vaccine technologies and science, as new and crucial vaccines are being developed to protect against numerous viruses, including coronavirus, influenza and human papilloma.

There remains a constant need to adhere to routine vaccination schedules in order to minimize the likelihood of children contracting severe diseases, such as measles and polio.

All routine vaccines are available and offered free of charge at all PHCC health centres. Individuals can receive vaccines periodically at their registered health centre.

Due to the importance of vaccines and their active role in reducing the magnitude of epidemics and minimising the loss of life as well as material losses associated with medication and treatment, PHCC encourages the activation of community engagement as an essential strategy to increase vaccine acceptance and demand by raising people's awareness of vaccines, addressing all questions regarding their safety and effectiveness and changing general perceptions and basic behaviors towards them.

