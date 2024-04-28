Indonesia Coach Eyes Victory Over Uzbekistan To Qualify For Olympic Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Coach of the Indonesian team Shin Tae-yong said he is hopeful about reaching the pinnacle of success and being qualified for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 after Uzbekistan clash scheduled on Monday at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in the semi-finals of AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, Tae-yong said his team look forward to performing well in the tournament after being qualified for this critical stage, adding that there is one step away from triumph and qualification for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Indonesia made tremendous physical efforts in facing South Korea in the quarter finals and the match was marathonic, he said, affirming that the technical team conducted recovery exercises for the players ahead of tomorrows match.

All players eye writing the history and have great desire to maximize their efforts to reach the finals, Tae-yong stressed, acknowledging the challenging game with Uzbekistan, since the latter had succeeded in drubbing Saudi Arabia the title holder.

He stated that Uzbekistan have high physical capability of staging rapid attacks, and subsequently Indonesia will hedge the bet and be wary of that to avoid mistakes on the defense line.

The focus will be on exploiting the chances primarily in middle of the pitch that has narrow scale of spaces.