Racism Incidents On The Rise In Switzerland, Especially In Schools

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Reports of racist incidents in Switzerland rose by almost a quarter in 2023, according to the annual report of the racism advice centres published on Thursday. Of the 876 recorded cases, the majority involved xenophobia and anti-Nazi racism, primarily occurring within school settings.

This content was published on April 28, 2024 - 12:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The members of the network of advice centres for victims of racism received 168 more reports than in 2022, according to a press release by the Federal Commission against Racism (FCR) and humanrights, an NGO dedicated to defending human rights in Switzerland.

A significant number of cases – just over 180 – were reported within the education sector, especially in schools. These incidents occurred not only in classrooms but also in school groups created by students on various social media platforms . The FCR and human rights advocates emphasise the need for strengthened prevention measures within the school environment.

Among the factors contributing to the increase in racism, the report highlights the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the upcoming elections and voting campaigns.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

