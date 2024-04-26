German Ambassador Denies Homosexuality Promotion Claims At Cairo School

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) German Ambassador to Cairo, Frank Hartmann, has firmly rejected accusations that the Rahn School in Cairo is promoting specific sexual orientations. The controversy stems from the inclusion of descriptive and realistic content in some school textbooks, which critics claim implicitly condones homosexuality.

In a press conference held Thursday at the German embassy, Ambassador Hartmann addressed the issue head-on. He clarified that the Rahn School, while not one of the seven officially recognized German schools abroad, recently received accreditation to award the German Language Diploma. This accreditation ensures graduates meet the language requirements for university studies in Germany.

“This achievement reflects the school's positive development and its valuable contribution to Egyptian students' education,” Hartmann said.

The German Ambassador further emphasized the broader role of German schools outside Germany, including those offering the German Language Diploma. He highlighted their well-established reputation within the Egyptian education system, where they are respected for adhering to local cultural, religious values, and prevailing social norms. Additionally, these schools operate within the legal framework established by Egyptian authorities.

Following the recent controversy, the German Embassy has taken steps to address concerns. They have reinforced the importance for all German schools abroad to consider the host country's cultural and religious sensitivities when developing educational materials. This move underscores the embassy's commitment to fostering intercultural understanding and respect.

Ambassador Hartmann elaborated on ongoing discussions with the Egyptian Ministry of Education, led by Dr. Reda Hegazy. The German Embassy is actively seeking a collaborative solution that addresses concerns raised while maintaining a positive and mutually beneficial relationship.

The Rahn School has come under scrutiny by Egyptian authorities, who are investigating allegations of promoting homosexuality to sixth-grade students.