TN: To Prevent Recurrence Of Mishaps And Death, Stringent Regulations For Fireworks Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 28 (IANS) As accidents and deaths due to firecracker mishaps become regular, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to bring in stringent measures to curb this.

The state government will make it mandatory that those who work in the fireworks factories and handle mixing and filing colour pellets are certified after proper training. The report also suggests that stringent action will be taken against those factories and employers who employ workers without certification.

The firecracker industry of Tamil Nadu has an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore and leads the industry in the country.

A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal comprising officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and officials from the state Environment Department as well as Virudhunagar district, have given its report.

The report also said that as there are no proper courses in Pyrotechnics in India, experts from abroad be roped in for training those working in sensitive areas of making firecrackers.

The committee in its report also said that the repeated and regular mishaps in fireworks industries are due to lack of monitoring and implementation mechanisms.

The report also suggested creating greater awareness among the community and using the CSR funds of companies to educate the local people on fireworks and the intricacies involved in it including packing them.

The committee has also recommended reinforced cement concrete (RCC) walls and weak roofs in the fireworks factories instead of the present construction of weak walls and concrete roofs.

This is for venting explosions vertically and to reduce the impact on nearby buildings.