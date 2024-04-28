Turkish Aksa Energy enters non-binding agreement for gas power plant in Kazakhstan

(MENAFN) On Friday, an announcement on Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform revealed that Aksa Enerji Üretim AŞ (Aksa Energy) has embarked on a non-binding agreement with a governorate in Kazakhstan to establish a natural gas combined cycle power plant within the country's borders. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), though non-binding in nature, delineates the intentions for the development of a power plant boasting a capacity of 500 megawatts, in partnership with the Shymkent Governorate in Kazakhstan.



This collaborative venture signifies a notable expansion for Aksa Energy, signaling its endeavor to extend its operational presence across Asia beyond its existing endeavors. With a current portfolio encompassing three natural gas combined cycle power plants in neighboring Uzbekistan, this MoU underscores the company's strategic vision to widen its geographical reach and bolster its regional influence. Moreover, the proposed project holds promise for fostering deeper ties between Turkey and Kazakhstan, particularly in the realm of energy cooperation, which could potentially catalyze broader economic collaboration and mutual development initiatives.



The agreement underscores the growing significance of energy infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives in the region, positioning Turkey and Kazakhstan at the forefront of such endeavors. As both nations seek to navigate the complexities of evolving energy landscapes and address burgeoning energy demands, partnerships of this nature are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future trajectory of the regional energy sector. Consequently, the signing of this MoU not only underscores Aksa Energy's strategic expansion plans but also highlights the broader implications for regional energy dynamics and bilateral relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan.

