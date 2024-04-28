Safari Starts 10, 20, 30 Promotions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket chain is launching on Monday its 'most popular' 10, 20, 30 promotion, featuring thousands of products, a statement said.

Fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery, hot food and other food products, cosmetics, household, ready-made, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, daily use items, food grains, textiles are available for just QR10, QR20, or QR30 at Safari outlets.

Geepas Men's Trimmer for QR10, Kohinoor Everyday Basmati Rice 4.5 kg for QR20, Royalford Vacuum Flask 1.6 liter for QR30, Nat Chicken Griller 1000gm for QR10, Homeway Marble Coated Frying Pan for QR30, Santro Two in One Blender for QR30 and men's polo T-shirt for QR10 are some of the main attractions.

Safari Bakery and the hot food section also has a wide range of dishes from Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, and Chinese cuisine and other dishes with combo offers such as Chicken Biryani, Chicken Majboos, Donuts, Chef Special Half Chicken with one piece and two pieces of Kuboos and a Garlic Mayonnaise Sauce.

Freshly prepared jams in the deli section along with other cheese items such as Roumi Cheese, Baladi Feta Plain Cheese, Red Cheddar Cheese, Syrian Mixed Pickle etc are available in the 10,20,30 promotion. Various types of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, various types of ice creams, milk and milk products are available in the frozen section for QR10, QR20 and QR30.

The grocery section offers a wide range of snacks and other food products, the house hold section offers a wide range of multi-purpose products, the cosmetics section features products from leading brands such as Enchanteur, Dove, SebaMed, Pantene, Lux, and Olay. Perfume, body spray, make-up sets, various soaps, face wash, body lotion and various health and beauty care products are also available for Safari customers.

The stationery section offers a wide range of items for school children and offices, including Faber-Castell, Maped School Kit and other sets for QR10, QR20 or QR30, in addition to toys and sports items.

In the Garments and Readymade category, Safari has a large quality collection of men's wear, ladies churidar, churidar materials, ladies denim jacket, kids wear, foot wear, ladies bags and items for new born baby for just QR10, QR20 or QR30. In the electronics category, the 10,20,30 promotion features, gadgets such as emergency lights, trimmers, torches, calculators, headsets, and smart watches, the statement added.

