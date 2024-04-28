Gurucharan Singh Missing Update: TMKOC's Actor Wedding Plans And Financial Problems REVEALED

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the enormously famous Indian sitcom
"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,"
has been missing for six days. Police have now opened a kidnapping investigation based on a complaint submitted by Gurucharan
Singh's
father, and various teams have
been created
to track
for
the 50-year-old actor.
According to insiders, when the probe began, the actor was about to marry and experiencing financial difficulties.
Mr.
Singh withdrew around ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi and
was last seen
near Palam, a few km from his residence, on April 24. He then turned off his phone.
In his lawsuit, the
actor's
father said his son left Delhi for Mumbai on Monday, April 22, but
never arrived.
"His flight
was scheduled
for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he
was seen
at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm,"
officials said. On Monday night, a security camera installed in the Palam neighbourhood recorded footage of the actor crossing the road with a rucksack.
Also Read:
Who is Sahil Khan? Actor offered THIS to be part of 'Bigg Boss OTT'
They added that police are also investigating security cameras near his home to learn more about the path he took to reach Delhi International Airport.
About Gurucharan Singh:
It's
been nearly five days since Gurucharan Singh
is
disappeared. His father filed a missing person report, and the police are treating it as an abduction. Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays Bhide in TMKOC, told The Indian Express that Gurucharan frequently flew between Delhi and Mumbai. They last met during Dilip
Joshi's
son's
wedding in December. Mandar expressed astonishment and anxiety at
Gurucharan's
absence,
and hoped for his safety.
Also Read:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more
He said,
“It's
really surprising
for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last, we
met at Dilip
Joshi's
son's
wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since
then
we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”
MENAFN28042024007385015968ID1108148581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.