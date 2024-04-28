Gurucharan Singh Missing Update: TMKOC's Actor Wedding Plans And Financial Problems REVEALED

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the enormously famous Indian sitcom

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,"

has been missing for six days. Police have now opened a kidnapping investigation based on a complaint submitted by Gurucharan

Singh's

father, and various teams have

been created

to track

for

the 50-year-old actor.



According to insiders, when the probe began, the actor was about to marry and experiencing financial difficulties.

Mr.

Singh withdrew around ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi and

was last seen

near Palam, a few km from his residence, on April 24. He then turned off his phone.



In his lawsuit, the

actor's

father said his son left Delhi for Mumbai on Monday, April 22, but

never arrived.

"His flight

was scheduled

for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he

was seen

at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm,"

officials said. On Monday night, a security camera installed in the Palam neighbourhood recorded footage of the actor crossing the road with a rucksack.

They added that police are also investigating security cameras near his home to learn more about the path he took to reach Delhi International Airport.

About Gurucharan Singh:



It's

been nearly five days since Gurucharan Singh

is

disappeared. His father filed a missing person report, and the police are treating it as an abduction. Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays Bhide in TMKOC, told The Indian Express that Gurucharan frequently flew between Delhi and Mumbai. They last met during Dilip

Joshi's

son's

wedding in December. Mandar expressed astonishment and anxiety at

Gurucharan's

absence,

and hoped for his safety.



He said,

“It's

really surprising

for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last, we

met at Dilip

Joshi's

son's

wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since

then

we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”