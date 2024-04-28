Early Online Registration For Adult Education Students To Begin Wednesday: Moehe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the opening of early online registration for adult education students in its two systems (Manazel Parallel Track) for the next academic year, 2024-2025. The registration process will begin on Wednesday and continue until Jul.31 through the "Maaref" portal for online public services.

Director of the Schools and Student Affairs Department at the MoEHE Maryam Ali Al Buainain confirmed that all students of all nationalities registered in the current academic year 2023-2024 will be allowed to register for the next academic year 2024-2025 as (temporary registration).

They also allowed them to confirm the desire to continue studying in the same school where the student is currently registered. The student must visit the school at the beginning of the next academic year to complete the registration procedures, submit the necessary documents, and receive the textbooks.

For new students or those wishing to transfer to another school, Al Buainain stated that they can register at the beginning of the next academic year, starting from August 26, 2024, online through the "Maaref" portal. They also may reach the school with the necessary documents to confirm the online registration on the school system and receive textbooks.

The parallel track system targets Qatari students over 25 years old only at the secondary stage (tenth eleventh twelfth grades). It aims to help students who are unable to complete their studies at the secondary level with the same study programs included in general education through study programs tailored for them. Within this track, the student studies a reduced curriculum during the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth levels.

The student studies a percentage of different standards for each subject, ensuring they have the necessary knowledge and skills. However, the Qatar Education Plan for Daytime Public Education tracks is not implemented in the eleventh and twelfth grades.

Student who successfully passes the twelfth grade obtains a certificate of completion of study for the twelfth grade. This certificate is equivalent to the general secondary certificate in employment benefits, which only requires upgrading the job grade. It does not qualify him to complete university studies inside or outside the country.